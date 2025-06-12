Where Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Must Improve
Arizona State has a face of the program.
That face is Sam Leavitt, the 20 year old redshirt sophomore that is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the program.
The manner in which the last year has unfolded under the tutelage of Kenny Dillingham has postured him as a potential first round pick in next April's NFL draft.
While Leavitt is considered a strong prospect, the Oregon native obviously isn't a perfect one - Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus pointed out some things that the gunslinger can improve on over the course of the 2025 season.
"Leavitt is another big projection. The redshirt sophomore's measurables — 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds — leave a lot to be desired for the NFL. But once he loads up to throw the ball, his arm talent is apparent. Leavitt, like Garrett Nussmeier, has a much better arm than one would expect. He can hit short and intermediate throws with good velocity."
"His passing production was low, with only 13 big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays in 2024, but that translated into an impressive 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate — tied for the third-best mark among 156 qualifying FBS quarterbacks."
"To start, Leavitt needs to just throw more, which will naturally happen after running back Cam Skattebo, the focal point of Arizona State's offense in 2024, departed for the NFL. Beyond that, Leavitt needs to speed up his process. His average time to throw in 2024 was 3.10 seconds, while a good number for the NFL is somewhere between 2.7-2.9 seconds, depending on the offense."
"Leavitt is too comfortable retreating deep into a pocket rather than stepping up and getting the ball out quickly. He throws off his back foot far too much, as well. He could be more fundamentally sound on a throw-by-throw basis. There is a lot of talent in Leavitt, but some fine-tuning is needed."
The bottom line is that Leavitt is undeniably a natural talent - the dynamic playmaker blends a big arm with requisite athleticism and the ability to create offense when a play breaks down.
Much of the improvement that scouts will seek out are in areas that can be tangibly worked on - getting the ball out to receivers quicker, being more consistent mechanically, and other soft skills when it comes to quarterbacking.
Regardless, the 6'2" passer is one of the major reasons why the Sun Devils are in position to have another exceptional season - read more about the upcoming Arizona State season here and here.
