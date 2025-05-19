Big 12 Title Game Location, Kickoff Time Announced
Some potential news pertaining to the Arizona State Sun Devils was unveiled by the Big 12 Conference on Friday morning.
The conference officially announced that the 2025 championship bout will take place on Saturday, December 6 at AT&T stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 10:00 A.M. Arizona time - the same as 2024.
The Sun Devils are on a quest to make it back to the big game after turning the page from perceived bottom dwellers in the conference to champions after bashing Iowa State by a score of 45-19 last December.
Arizona State is very likely to face the exact opposite reception at Big 12 Media day this summer - many expect they will be voted as the favorite to win the conference for a second consecutive season.
It won’t necessarily be a seamless climb back, as the Sun Devils are slated to face conference ‘sleepers’ such as the Texas Christian Horned Frogs, as well as duels with expected conference contenders in Iowa State and Baylor.
Kenny Dillingham is fortunately returning 16 starters from the championship squad, while also bringing in tantalizing transfer talents such as former Army running back Kanye Udoh in an effort to continue momentum that was built far quicker than virtually anyone could have predicted.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will likely be the nucleus of this version of Sun Devil football after Heisman candidate Cam Skattebo carried much of the load last season - it should make for an interesting dynamic with OC Marcus Arroyo returning as one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country.
A stronger Big 12 this season - as it is expected to be - could constitute that Arizona State doesn’t even need to win the conference title to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
Trips to Iowa State - a rematch of the championship game from 2024 - and Colorado, who could continue to factor into the conference title race under Deion Sanders could make defending the crown an uphill climb.
The Sun Devils are set to kick off the 2025 season on August 30, as they will welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to Tempe before heading to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs the following week for a big matchup.
