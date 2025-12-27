Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets For Arizona State

Earlier this month, star Arizona State running back Raleek Brown announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Brown had a great season with the Sun Devils and will undoubtedly find a home in the league, but his departure leaves a massive hole at the position for head coach Kenny Dillingham.

The good news for Arizona State is that the 2026 transfer portal window opens in about a week, and several talented running backs have already announced their intent to enter the portal. Here's a look at a few backs that would make sense for the Sun Devils and Dillingham to target.

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs Arizona State Should Target

Before getting into the portal options, it should be noted that Arizona State has Kyson Brown and Kanye Udoh on the roster, who will likely carry much of the Sun Devils' rushing workload next year. Still, with Raleek Brown recording over 1,100 yards in 2025, Dillingham will probably target a back in the portal.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

1) Adam Mohammed, Washington

Adam Mohammed just finished his sophomore year at Washington, where he had a productive season as the Huskies' second-string running back, recording 523 yards and five touchdowns on 106 carries. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining once he finds a new home.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Arizona State makes a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Mohammed, given that he is from Glendale, Arizona. Although the Sun Devils didn't initially pursue him when he was coming out of Apollo High School, Dillingham and his staff would likely be very interested in the transfer running back now.

Mohammed is among the most talented running backs in the transfer portal and would be a significant addition to Arizona State's offense. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 33 overall player and the No. 2 running back.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

Cam Cook is coming off a fantastic season at Jacksonville State, where he was one of the most productive running backs in the country, totaling 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks running back Cam Cook(4) dives in for a touchdown against the UTEP Miners defense at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, November 8, 2025. The touchdown was negated by a penalty. | Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Special to El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and committed to TCU from Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas. After two seasons with the Horned Frogs, he entered the transfer portal and transferred to Jacksonville State. Following his successful 2025 campaign with the Gamecocks, he's back in the portal and would be a fantastic fit for the Sun Devils' offense.

He's a talented running back who's proven that he can produce in the Big 12. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 95 overall player and the No. 6 running back.

