2026 Will Present Uncharted Waters for Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- The 2025 season has been a challenging one for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program - that's to say the least.

A season that has been dominated by injuries, rumors, and untimely losses will officially end on December 31 when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in a game that will serve as a rematch of the 2014 game.

Dillingham and staff will then be tasked with replenishing a roster that will see numerous players depart via several different means - all of this is ahead of a 2026 season in which uncharted waters will be approached, at least compared to early on in the Dillingham experience.

Road Game Against Texas A&M

Arizona State will have a week two road game against SEC competition for the second consecutive season.

The difference from 2025 to 2026? The Sun Devils will be facing off against a program that reached the College Football Playoff this season, as well as at a venue in Kyle Field that is widely described as one of the most lively in all of college football.

Texas A&M will also return an experienced quarterback in Marcel Reed who will possibly be amongst the Heisman Trophy favorites heading into the campaign.

Game in London

Arizona State will have an incredibly quick turnaround after the September 12 date with Texas A&M - as they will travel to London to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the opening game of Big 12 play just a week later.

There is much uncertainty surrounding where Kansas' roster will be at next season, but it will be a test regardless of either roster makeup.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big 12 Contenders Will Be Faced on Road

This is perhaps the most daunting task that Dillingham's squad will have during the 2026 season, as Arizona State's home schedule is relatively manageable - facing Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State at home.

The team will travel to face the two participants in the 2025 Big 12 title game in BYU and Texas Tech - both of which will present uphill climbs in an effort to win. They will also make the trip to Tucson to face Arizona - as they do every other year. The Big 12 schedule structure certainly has potential to harm the Sun Devils in 2026 much more than aid, but Dillingham remains a coach that will have his team consistently prepared - regardless of circumstance.

