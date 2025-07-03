What is Best Arizona State Duo?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is just under two months from beginning - the period of not much going on from a team perspective is inching towards being in the past.
In the meantime, it's always fascinating to discuss program history, what-ifs, and other topics - this one is no different.
What is the best Arizona State QB/WR duo in recent program history?
Taylor Kelly-Jaelen Strong, Manny Wilkins-N'Keal Harry, Jayden Daniels-Brandon Aiyuk, and Sam Leavitt-Jordyn Tyson are all vital to the history of the program in different ways, but Wilkins/Harry feels just a bit behind the others.
A look at the three strongest contenders:
Kelly/Strong
The most successful pairing here. Kelly and Strong won a Pac-12 South title, nearly played their way into the first College Football Playoff in 2014, and won many games together in two seasons.
Kelly and Strong remain two of the greatest Sun Devils ever regardless of position - while neither experienced much professional success, they will always hold an important piece in the hearts of Sun Devil faithful.
Daniels/Aiyuk
The most talented pairing here, Daniels and Aiyuk were a dynamic duo in their only season together in Tempe in 2019.
Aiyuk accounted for nearly 1,200 of Daniels' 2,943 yards that season - including one of the more iconic plays in recent ASU history in the 82-yard touchdown that sealed a victory over sixth-ranked Oregon.
A lack of longevity or success in the wins column hold this pairing back a bit - but the success both are experiencing at the NFL level confirms what could have been.
Leavitt/Tyson
This duo has the potential to be both the most successful and most talented when all is said and done.
Depending on the result of the season, the duo could lead the program to a second consecutive CFP appearance, while both Tyson and Leavitt are frequently mentioned as first round prospects in the 2026 draft.
If the dynamic pairing can replicate last year's magic, it would be difficult to argue against them as both the best and greatest.
Verdict: Kelly/Strong currently hold the strongest legacy, Daniels/Aiyuk was the most talented duo, and Leavitt/Tyson could eventually surpass both depending on this season.
