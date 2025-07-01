Analyst: Arizona State-Texas Tech is Top Matchup in 2025
Arizona State is moving into the 2025 college football season as one of the most focused on teams from across the country.
The increased profile of the Sun Devils has in turn increased the magnitude of future matchups - namely in Big 12 play - as they are set to play fellow conference contenders such as Baylor and Iowa State.
Perhaps the most anticipated game of the season is October 18 at home against Texas Tech - who have been tabbed by many as the most present threat to the Sun Devils repeating as conference champions.
CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate has listed the date between the Sun Devils and Red Raiders as the number six game of the regular season.
Pate previously spoke on his perspective on the importance of the mid-October matchup in May - believing it to surpass games such as Alabama-Tennessee in magnitude.
"I went with Texas Tech at Arizona State because I think it's the biggest game in that conference this year... I think that both of these rosters are the two rosters that stand the best shot of having fringe national title potential in that conference."
Arizona State is notably entering the August 30 season opener with 17 starting players from the 2024 season set to return, along with several key transfer portal additions such as Army's Kanye Udoh and Fresno State's Jalen Moss.
Texas Tech enters year four under Joey McGuire with a new lease on life - as the program has reportedly been a major beneficiary of NIL money, which reflects in the second ranked transfer portal class per 247 Sports.
The Red Raiders defeated Arizona State in September of last year in Lubbock, Texas in what was also the first conference game the Sun Devils played as members of the Big 12.
This October 18 battle is shaking up to be one of the most meaningful in both the Big 12 and the country as a whole, as the two squads are trending towards entering the game with either an undefeated mark or a singular loss.
The meeting is still around three months away, but the anticipation surrounding the game remains substantial.
Read more about how the men's basketball program faces an uphill climb back into relevancy this season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on this week eight heavyweight battle between Arizona State and Texas Tech when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.