Sam Leavitt Knew 2024 Arizona State Team Was Special
Big 12 Freshman of the Year Sam Leavitt is going into his redshirt sophomore season focused and ready to take the Arizona State Sun Devils to new heights after nearly winning a game in the College Football Playoff just months ago.
While much of the focus is on the season that is to come, there is still time to reflect on what was before the momentous season begins.
Leavitt took to Arizona State alum and current ESPN anchor Matt Barrie's show to have an expansive talk - including the star quarterback going into detail as to when he knew the 2024 Sun Devil squad was special.
One of the most fascinating points of the conversation occurred when Barrie asked Leavitt what drew him to Tempe.
Leavitt's answer couldn't have been more clear.
"It was really just coach Dillingham and coach Arroyo. You know, just talking to them schematically, you know, their passion for the game, their track record, you know the way they view me in the offense, and how they view me as a player and a leader and the intangibles that they liked about my game."
"It was really impressive what they had to say and everything that they would say, you know, just drew me in more and more."
Leavitt then explicitly stated that the situation in Tempe is the best possible one he could have entered into.
Barrie went on to ask Leavitt what the 'tipping point' of the season was - or when the team knew that something special was brewing.
"I'd probably say we kind of felt it a little bit after the Utah game, but then I got hurt and then once I came back and we played Oklahoma State, we really started rolling as a team. you know, we went there and just played really, really complete football in all aspects of the game and we just kind of started rolling from there."
Leavitt missed one game after injuring ribs in the Utah game on October 11 of last year - when he returned the Sun Devils finished the regular season on a five-game win streak after losing to Cincinnati in his absence.
Leavitt's faith in Dillingham and the program are paying off, as he is currently considered one of the top prospects in next April's NFL Draft.
