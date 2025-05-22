Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Considered a Top 2026 Draft Prospect
Sam Leavitt is admittedly one of the driving forces behind the Arizona State Sun Devils receiving significant hype heading into the 2025 season
Head coach Kenny Dillingham took a chance on Leavitt in December 2023 when the seldom used transfer committed to play in Tempe - and challenge fellow prized 2023 recruit Jaden Rashada head-on.
Rashada eventually decided to transfer out due to Leavitt's showings in spring practice - and the rest is history.
Now, Leavitt is garnering significant attention when it comes to the potential for the West Linn, Oregon product to be a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL.
Daniel Flick of Atlanta Falcons on SI ranked the top 50 prospects in the draft that is to come next April - and Leavitt came in at 22, which checks out as the fourth best quarterback in the class at this time.
More from Flick on Leavitt:
"Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game."
There are certain aspects of the sophomore's game that can be worked on despite the lengthy list of strengths.
"There’s an element of nonchalance to his play style—he’s a naturally gifted passer, and his accuracy and ball placement is usually quite solid. Leavitt sticks on his first read too long at times and needs to prove he can work through an entire progression on a consistent basis. He’s creative and a playmaker, but embracing the mundane and winning more often from the pocket in 2025 will also help his stock."
"But there’s little denying the 6' 2", 200-pound Leavitt has the athleticism, arm talent, accuracy and moxie to be an early pick whenever he enters the draft."
Ultimately, Leavitt fits the mold of a modern-day NFL quarterback - athletically gifted, big-armed, a natural-born playmaker - both in and out of structure - and everything in between.
The Sun Devil star is inching towards a season that could finish with a Heisman Trophy award, but the 20-year old still has to take the field and take care of business starting on August 30.
