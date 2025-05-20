How Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Avoids Mistakes
One of the most secure spots on the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils is a position that many expected to continue to be in turmoil just a year ago.
Now, Sam Leavitt not only projects as a possible Heisman candidate heading into the season, but also a potential top-level prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Leavitt transferred to Tempe in December 2023 as competition for fellow freshman phenom Jaden Rashada.
Leavitt secured a significant upper hand in spring practices and the rest is history.
While the former Michigan State product struggled to escape the "game manager" tag early in the season, Leavitt came alive over the final seven games - accounting for 16 touchdown tosses and just two interceptions.
Leavitt's unique blend of arm strength, athleticism, and ability to evade pressure helped elevate him into the upper-echelon of college quarterbacks.
One of the most unheralded pieces to the West Linn, Oregon product's game is something that was aforementioned - his ability to protect the ball.
Leavitt only accounted for five turnover-worthy plays in 350 passing attempts last season - a rate that comes out to just over one percent, per PFF.
The Arizona State star simply doesn't put the ball in the way of danger - the 20-year old star is wise beyond his years on the field, managing to balance the "easy" and "difficult" throws without compromising the progress of drives or leaving results of games in the balance.
Leavitt eventually finished the season with 2,885 passing yards, 443 rushing yards, and 29 totals touchdowns - this included the 39-31 loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in which the Arizona State offensive line was overmatched for much of the day.
He now enters year two in Marcus Arroyo's offense with star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, reinforcements at the same position through the transfer portal, TE Chamon Metayer, and a running back room that is expected to be headlined by Army transfer Kanye Udoh.
Leavitt has the reigns of what could be the best Arizona State offense in program history - and the quarterback could go down as an all-time great for the program with another exceptional season.
The Arizona State season is set to kick off on August 30 in Tempe against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
