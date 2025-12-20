Jordyn Tyson Brings Major Value to 2026 NFL Draft

Jordyn Tyson’s time at ASU has been storied over the past two seasons. From amazing catches to clutch plays, Tyson is one of the best players to wear maroon and gold in recent years. Now that Tyson has declared for the NFL draft, here is the case of why Tyson is one of the most valuable players in this year's class.

His Archetype of receiver is growing in the NFL

When looking at the leading receivers this year in the NFL, the names that top the list are the likes of the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua, the Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Mar Chase. All of those receivers are great at different things, but they all have one thing predominantly in common. That is that they are extremely smooth route runners.

Sure, each of these receivers has great speed, but they can put on a masterclass of route running on any given gameday. Bringing Rams' receiver Puka Nacua back into the conversation, he had 225 receiving yards against a very good Seahawks defense this past Thursday Night. Ever since Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had his breakout rookie season in 2020, this type of polished yet dominant route-running receiver archetype has blossomed in the NFL.

Jordyn Tyson fits this type of receiver perfectly. His route running is some of the best in college, as he is smooth and still maintains great speed. A good example is his huge play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders late in the fourth quarter, where he showed great route running and run-after-catch ability.

His ability to connect with Quarterbacks on the Run

Another huge staple in the NFL besides smooth route-running receivers is Quarterbacks who throw great on the run. From the likes of the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, to Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix, or Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams, these types of quarterbacks are plentiful in the NFL, as they are difficult for defenses to stop and prevent.

Tyson has show that he is a master of getting open where quarterbacks are trying to find him. ASU QB Sam Leavitt and Tyson were one of the best college duos with this, as when Leavitt would be on the run, more times than not, Tyson would find a way open. The play that is a fantastic example of Leavitt and Tyson's is where Leavitt found Tyson one the run against the Texas State Bobcats, which was one of the more exciting plays on the season.

Overall, there is a lot to love about Jordyn Tyson's game, and with the way the NFL is going, Tyson is going to be a great player for a lot of teams. His time at ASU was amazing, but his time in the NFL could be even better.

