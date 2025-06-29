Ranking Sam Leavitt 2024 Performances: #11 Wyoming
It has now been nearly a year since the first game of the Sam Leavitt era for the Arizona State football program was ushered in.
Leavitt transferred to Arizona State from Michigan State in December 2023, defeated incumbent starting QB Jaden Rashada in spring camp, and headed into the season being seldom discussed on a national stage.
That started to change when the redshirt freshman aided the Sun Devils to a 48-7 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys in week one of th 2024 season.
A brief rundown of his first performance in an Arizona State uniform:
First Quarter
Leavitt did not need to do very much early on in the game, as Zyrus Fiaseu returned an interception for a touchdown within the first minute of the new season, and another interception by Keyshaun Elliott gifted the quarterback a short field.
Two completions and several running plays later brought the Sun Devils into field goal range - the next drive was catalyzed by two Leavitt completions and 15 rushing yards that ended with a DeCarlos Brooks touchdown to take a 17-0 lead after one quarter.
Second Quarter
A 28 yard completion from Leavitt to Melquan Stovall lead to a short-yardage score by Cam Skattebo to give the Sun Devils a 24-0 advantage early in the second quarter. Another fruitful drive midway through the frame gifted the team a 27-0 lead that extended into halftime.
Third Quarter
Leavitt went into the second half red-hot - 21 rushing yards and a 25 yard dime to Chamon Metayer capped off what became his first passing touchdown as a member of Arizona State.
Leavitt capped off his final drive of the game with a 21 yard rush and 11 yard completion to Jordyn Tyson - the series of plays resulted in a punt prior to another defensive touchdown extending the lead to 41-0.
The then-freshman did not take a fourth quarter snap as Arizona State shut out Wyoming until the final seconds of the game - this performance of 258 passing yards and 47 rushing yards set the tone for what was to come in 2024.
Read more on how Leavitt can be even better in the 2025 season here, and why he is set to be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country here.
Please let us know your thoughts on how much Leavitt can truly improve in 2025 following his successful debut season in Tempe when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.