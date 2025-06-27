Analyst: Sam Leavitt is Top Returning Quarterback
Sam Leavitt has the potential to finish his career with Arizona State as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the program.
The story is well known - Leavitt opted to transfer out of Michigan State after a coaching change occurred in East Lansing - Kenny Dillingham went on the attack from early in the process to secure a commitment.
A Big 12 championship later, Leavitt returns as the starting quarterback with his national profile being in as positive of a light as it can be.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus ranked Leavitt as the second best returning quarterback in the country going into the 2025 season earlier in the off-season.
"After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State and helped the Sun Devils go from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals."
The dual threat prowess that Leavitt possesses has caught the attention of many - and it shows in the grading system PFF employs.
"The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80,0-plus grades both as a passer and a runner. His 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fourth among all quarterbacks, and his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were the fifth most at the position in the Power Four."
His play will likely be even more magnified this season - both due to the quality that was consistently seen in 2024 and the departure of Cam Skattebo.
"With superstar running back Cam Skattebo off to the NFL, there will be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense in 2025."
Leavitt totaled 24 passing touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season - 15 of them were to returning starters Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer, while the sneaky athlete also exhibited the ability to create offense with his legs on a consistent basis.
The fact that Marcus Arroyo is set to return for another year as offensive coordinator as well should only raise Leavitt's ceiling heading into the new year - as the Sun Devil offense could place a larger emphasis on the passing game.
