Arizona State Star Jordyn Tyson Speaks on NFL Draft Ambitions

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially wrapped up their 2025 season with a loss in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

While the focus around the win was heavily predicated on the players who suited up, there were several major contributors who are NFL-bound who were present in El Paso - Jordyn Tyson was amongst the stars that roamed the Arizona State sideline for the final time.

Tyson spoke about his aspirations, as well as what his future NFL franchise will be getting in him with local broadcaster Blake Niemann prior to the game.

Tyson is Prepared for the Next Level

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's been my lifelong dream. I feel like it's another stage to compete on, see some new things, learn some more, gain some knowledge, take pictures of stuff. So yeah, I'm just ready to start at the bottom again. I feel like, and work my way up. You're going to get a competitor. You're gonna get a versatile guy. You're gonna get a team guy, a guy that's always happy. I feel like, guy that's trying to look for the best in people. I don't know. I feel like you're gonna get just a well rounded person."

Everything that Tyson has accomplisehd and grown into over the last three seasons in Tempe has prepared him to be a day one star at the NFL level. The humble approach that the junior took in above is simply indicative of the selfless leader and mature personality that an NFL franchise will be gifted come April.

Tyson is Next in Line of Great ASU Receivers

Tyson will likely end up being the highest drafted receiver in the history of a program that has also produced talents such as Derek Hagan, John Jefferson, Shaun McDonald, Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Tyson will perhaps have the most runway to end up having the most successful professional career as well, as Aiyuk was eased into a role with the San Francisco 49ers, while the former will likely be promptly thrust into a WR1 role.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Are NFL Fits for Tyson?

There is likely no shortage of franchises that will be enamored with Tyson - there is potential to be pause due to past injury concerns, but it feels as if the Texas native is destined to be a top 10 pick.

Franchises that make sence as a fit include the New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs, who might pick inside of the top 10 depending on the result of their final game.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .