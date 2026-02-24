Report Shines on Former Arizona State Star's Combine Status

TEMPE -- A big week is in store for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the football program is set to see four former players partake in the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis this week.

Keyshaun Elliott, Keith Abney II, and Max Iheanachor will all presumably take part in workouts on the field, but much of the attention from around the NFL world has been centered around Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson has long been viewed as an elite prospect in April's class, but concerns surrounding medicals have been consistent over the last several months that have extended into combine week - it seems as if medicals will be the focus of this week before anything else.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson's Combine Plans Reportedly Revealed

NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler of the Athletic reported on Monday night that Tyson would indeed not participate in any on-field workouts or athletic testing during the week.

"Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine.



He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury."

Tyson not participating in workouts answers two distinct questions - it appears as if the hamstring injury the wide receiver suffered in the Sun Devils' October 18 win over Texas Tech was more serious than previously believed, as well as that the focus for Tyson in Indianapolis will be in interveiws/medical testing.

The hope will likely be that the 21-year old improves enough in the weeks ahead to take part in Arizona State's pro day in mid-to-late March. Until then, the Sun Devil will be focused on continuing to recover ahead of his rookie season.

How Does Combine Strategy Impact Draft Stock?

This is a question that has many layers and isn't likely to be answered in a clear-cut manner.

The NFL franchises that are skeptical in regards to Tyson's medical history have likely been waiting for medical tests to be done in Indianapolis, while interviews are another vital area as far as prospect scouting is concerned.

It's certainly nice to know what a prospect's measured physical traits are going into the draft, but Tyson's tape, elite production, and track record of displaying exceptional leadership does much of the talking. There's still a high likelihood that the junior remains a top-10 pick in April, and there are very few scenarios in which the All-Big 12 talent slides below the middle of the first round when the time comes.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

