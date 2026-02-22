How ASU Has Already Won Draft Season

The regular season might be done for the Arizona State Sun Devils, however there is a new season for some Sun Devil players, draft season. Even though the draft is just a couple days in April, it is talked about for the months leading up to it, which can produce many positives.

Softening a disappointing ending

It is no mystery to fans that the Sun Devils had a very disappointing ending to their football season. Losing to their in state and Big 12 rival, Arizona was tough as well as losing the Sun Bowl to the Duke Blue Devils the following game. Even though ASU had some great wins this season, having a bad ending to the season is would some fans choose to look at the season and still do.

Arizona State’s (23) runs the ball against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, by having many ASU prospects in the draft, it does give fans more to look forward to. It causes excitment by seeing which of their favorite Sun Devils will land in the NFL. It continues the ASU football season in a sense as fans can still talk about players in an active light instead of just reflcting on past games. Also with some players such as Jordyn Tyson and Max Iheanachor expected to go high in this year's draft, there is a lot of positive talk about ASU's prospects.

Spotlighting Multiple Positions

Speaking of Sun Devil prospects, another win for draft season for ASU is the fact that it is not just one or two positions that the school has going high, it is multiple. ASU has the following positions that are getting talked about: Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Cornerback, Linebacker, Safety and Tight End. This shows how versatile ASU is at developing players and that this is a school that can produce NFL level for any position, which could translate to players wanting to commit there.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shows that ASU is here to stay

Some believed that ASU's 2024 season was just a cool and fun outlier season, and that the main reason they won the Big 12 Championship was due to Cam Skattebo, and while yes, Skattebo was amazing that season, ASU succeeded for a lot of other reasons as well. Reasons that include a great coachign staff that Kenny Dillingham built, as well as a great roster. So, by having a lot of players in this years draft, it shows that ASU is a complete team. It would be one thing if Skattebo declared fo the draft last year and ASU had no players for the draft this year, however the fact that they do have a lot of talented names is a big win for the school.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) stiff arms his way past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Brice Pollock (14) at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall, even though the play might be done on the field, there are still many positive elements going on for ASU football.