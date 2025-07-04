Will Arizona State Host College Gameday in 2025?
Arizona State football is moving into the 2025 season with astronomical expectations after winning the Big 12 in their first season as conference members in 2024.
The season opener is now just under two months away - as they kickoff on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The 2024 season is expected to start with a resounding victory, but the overall 12-game schedule is supposed to be tougher compared to last season - but the talent the Sun Devils possess is strong enough to overcome an uptick in difficulty.
That brings Arizona State to what could be the most vital game of the season - October 18 against Texas Tech in a duel that is set to be played in Tempe.
This matchup could be subject to significant outside attention - even to the point of being a potential 'College Gameday' visit.
Reasons why this meeting could draw a visit from the signature ESPN show:
Most Important Game Conference Wise
While Alabama-Tennessee and Ole Miss-Georgia are phenomenal games on paper, the Sun Devils and Red Raiders could be the single most vital game in terms of deciding the final standings.
Texas Tech reportedly has one of the highest NIL budgets for their football program in the country, while the Sun Devils return 17 starting players and are likely to have as many as a dozen selection to the All-Big 12 preseason teams.
Powerhouse Coaching Matchup
Kenny Dillingham and Joey McGuire is a matchup between two of the best prorgram builders in the Big 12 and the country at-large.
McGuire took over a program that had been mismanaged in years prior and has turned it into a potential force in the Big 12, while Dillingham has truly 'activated the Valley' following Herm Edwards nearly collapsing the program.
Set Up to Be Top 15 Matchup
The schedules are shaking up for both squads - they both could enter with either zero or one loss. This genuinely could be one of the most fascinating matchups based off of importance of the game, quality of the teams, and the general novelty of programs that haven't always enjoyed consistent success.
