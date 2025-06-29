EXCLUSIVE: Trey Finney Talks Arizona State Offer And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many recruits from all over, including Trey Finney who is a recruit that they have been targeting from the state of Texas. The Texas high school star currently attends St. Prius X High School, and he is a 2028 athlete who holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Arizona, and Arizona State. Those are few of the many offers he holds.
The Sun Devils target caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his offer and more.
"Getting an offer from Arizona State feels like a huge validation of all the hard work and late nights I’ve put in. It’s like someone saying, “Hey, we see you, and we want you to be part of our community.”
There are many coaches the prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with. He details more.
"I’m really excited about the opportunity to build a relationship with Coach Ward and Coach Carrington because I believe they both bring a wealth of experience and insight that can truly elevate my skills. Their coaching style resonates with me, as they emphasize not only technical development but also personal growth. I’m eager to learn from his perspective on the sport, and I look forward to the mentorship that comes with a strong coach-athlete relationship. By working together, I hope to push my limits and achieve new heights, both personally and professionally."
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit for a specific reason that he holds near and dear to his heart.
"I plan on visiting campus after the season at some point. This place is near and dear to me because my uncle, who passed away, played baseball there back in the day. Sports was a common bond that we shared, so I'm interested to see the campus and the vibes there."
The talented prospect is excited to keep his options open.
"At the moment, I want to keep my choices broad and avoid locking myself into one path too soon. This way, I can assess different programs and environments to find the best fit for my goals and aspirations. By staying open to various possibilities, I believe I’ll be able to make a more informed decision when the time comes, ensuring that I choose the best fit for me."
The football atmosphere is outstanding for the Sun Devils. This is something that comes to mind for him.
"When I think of Arizona State, the first thing that comes to mind is the vibrant atmosphere that surrounds the football games. The program's spirit of resilience and determination is evident every season."
