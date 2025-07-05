Where Does Sun Devils' Sam Leavitt Rank Ahead of 2025?
Sam Leavitt has been a revelation for the Arizona State football program in his year-and-a-half in Tempe - there is little doubt surrounding that.
The Sun Devils are set to be headlined by the redshirt sophomore in the 2025 season as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year steps out from the shadows of Cam Skattebo.
The 6'2" playmaker threw for 24 touchdowns, ran for five more, and was the catalyst of the offense in victories such as the UCF matchup.
That merit has landed him extensive praise from the college football media world and fans alike - with some predicting a Heisman Trophy season to be in store for the Oregon native.
PFF writers Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick ranked Leavitt as the 17th best player in the nation going into this season with some very pointed reasons as to why he is considered the second best quarterback in the sport.
"After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State and helped the Sun Devils go from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals."
"The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80.0-plus grades both as a passer and a runner. His 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fourth at the position, and his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were the fifth most among Power Four quarterbacks."
"With superstar running back Cam Skattebo off to the NFL, there will be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense in 2025."
Leavitt is a dynamic playmaker - there is little debate in that. He tends to do his best work out of structure behind a strong arm, a quality football IQ, and by virtue of being a nimble scrambler.
He will also be reunited with OC Marcus Arroyo for another season, which should only help his standing - the Sun Devils also restocked via the transfer portal at numerous key spots.
Leavitt is in store for a special season behind his talent and the infrastructure in place.
