Arizona State Remains Well Positioned to Win Big 12
Arizona State is entering 2025 as the perceived favorites to win the Big 12 once again after securing the conference crown in their debut season - although that will never officially be known following the cancellation of the preseason poll.
In supplement of the team ranking polls being suspended, Big 12 writers for each Big 12 program on 247 Sports did their own preseason projections - where the Sun Devils came out on top over Kansas State by two points.
More on the 2025 Sun Devils below from Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource:
"The Sun Devils will have to overcome the loss of All-American running back Cam Skattebo, but are well-positioned to do so. They return two-thirds of their starters from last season, headlined by sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt and junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, one of the best passing duos in the country. PFF listed both among its top-20 offensive players in the country."
The talent on the roster extends beyond Leavitt and Tyson - the offense could be among the best in the country.
"Second-team all-conference tight end Chamon Metayer and four offensive line starters also return, with last year's starting All-Big 12 center, Leif Fautanu, the team's second biggest loss. Seventh-year lineman Ben Coleman, who started at left guard last season, could slide over to center."
The depth in the wide receiver room this season could serve the offense exceptionally well - especially after the struggles against Texas last season minus Tyson.
"At wide receiver, newcomers Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton and Noble Johnson will be counted on to support Tyson, as will senior Malik McClain, who redshirted last year but played well in the postseason when Tyson was out due to injury."
Lastly, the defense is perhaps the most unheralded piece of the 2025 team - as it brings even more continuity to the table than the offense.
"The Sun Devils return 10 defensive starters, with outgoing nickelback Shamari Simmons, their two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the lone major departure. Senior Kyndrich Breedlove was added via transfer from Purdue to help replace Simmons in an otherwise stellar secondary that includes all-league candidates Xavion Alford and Myles Rowser at safety, along with returning starters Keith Abney and Jaban Robinson at cornerback."
All in all, the Sun Devils have a phenomenal offense-defense balance, are as well coached as anyone, and are the deepest roster-wise of any team in the conference.
Read more on Leavitt being voted as the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here, and the other four players that earned all-conference team honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Sun Devils' chances to repeat as conference champions when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.