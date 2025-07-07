Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Earns Major Big 12 Honor
One of the wisest decisions made by Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham since taking over the program was gifting an opportunity to little-known transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt just after the conclusion of the 2023 season.
The faith Dillingham had in Leavitt paid off very quickly on in the partnership, as the Oregon native accounted for 29 total touchdowns, won Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and nearly lead the Sun Devils to a victory in the College Football Playoff.
Leavitt's play in 2024 has caught the attention of many across the college football world, and that has resulted in the talented signal caller being labeled as a contender for numerous postseason awards.
The 20 year old has also officially earned a preseason award - as Big 12 media members have voted him as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Leavitt was also naturally selected as part of the All-Big 12 Preseason team as an extension of the above honor - he beat out worthy competition such as Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor RB Bryson Washington, and teammate Jordyn Tyson to be selected the best offensive player in the conference at the moment.
The meteoric rise of Leavitt is likely to be even better supported in his second year as starting QB, as offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is set to return for another season, Tyson returns for another season as Leavitt's go-to target, TE Chamon Metayer returns for his senior season as a reliable red zone target, the running back room is both deep along with fitting the scheme well, the wide receiver room is more talented this season, and the offense as a whole should be more pass-happy.
Leavitt's talent began to be recognized by other programs that coveted an entrance into the transfer portal, but the potential NFL draft prospect believes in seeing things through in Tempe.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
