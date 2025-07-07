Arizona State Leads Big 12 in All-Conference Selections
Big 12 Media Days are set to be held on July 8/9 in Frisco Texas - Arizona State has been anticipated to be well represented during the pair of days.
That was confirmed on Monday - as the Big 12 announced the preseason All-Conference selections. The Sun Devils paced the league with five players selected.
The players that were included on the team:
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- OL Ben Coleman
- DL C.J. Fite
- S Xavion Alford
Leavitt was an obvious choice after accounting for 29 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2024 - he was also voted as the Offensive Player of the Year going into the season.
Tyson goes into the 2025 season being considered among the best at the position in the entire country, let alone the Big 12. The junior was another clear choice after accounting for 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 appearances a year ago.
Coleman has been a stalwart on the Sun Devil offensive line in recent seasons, and figures to be the leader of a unit that returns four of five starting players from 2024.
Fite burst onto the scene as a sophomore a year ago - earning second team All-Big 12 honors and establishing himself as a game-wrecker on the line.
Alford is heading into the season as potentially the best defensive back in the entire conference after enjoying an exceptionally productive debut season in Tempe.
Arizona State had numerous other players that could have been worthy to be selected as well, including:
- TE Chamon Metayer
- DL Elijah O'Neal
- DL Clayton Smith
- LB Keyshaun Elliott
- CB Keith Abney II
The All-Conference selections only encompassing a singular team likely held more Sun Devils back from being selected, but each of these players have a reasonable case if there were more than one team that was voted on.
Regardless, Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward could very well boast the most talented roster in a conference that is also home to Texas Tech, Baylor, Utah, and other programs that could take major steps forward in 2025.
Read more on Arizona State revealing new uniforms for the 2025 season here, and on a major storyline following the Sun Devils this week here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the five Sun Devils that were selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.