ASU Guard Bryce Ford Discusses Team's Growth
TEMPE -- Arizona State guard Bryce Ford spoke with the media following a standout 11-point performance in the 77-65 loss to the 19th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night.
Ford discussed what it means to be a Sun Devil, his belief in the 2025-26 team being a potentially special one, and more.
Below is a partial transcript from Ford's talk with media.
On What Being a Sun Devil Means
"Means a lot to me, especially to my family, as you guys have probably heard, my sister played here back in 2019 she played women's volleyball here. So just growing up a Sun Devil and all, just being a fan and seeing the crowd and just everybody, like normal hometown kid and everyone showing me love, I really, I really appreciate that, I appreciate the fans that are showing out tonight. It was a great showing. Sally couldn't bring them to W but we'll get back in the right direction."
On if Moral Victories Exist
"Yes, definitely, there's a lot of positives in this game, but at the same time, there's some negatives that we do still need to clean up. But for being such a new group of guys and having to gel together so fast, I say we have a lot of potential."
On Finding Positives In Loss
"I feel like we competed real well. I feel I feel like the bigger the team that walks in here, the more happy we get excited. Adrenaline gets going more so I feel we want that we're not like, scared of nobody the bigger the team. I feel like we're going to show up for it to make us play better."
On Potential Assessment of Offense
"It was gonna be a real, physical game with their big ek tough. I just thought we could bump the physicality up and practice a little bit. I feel maybe, maybe we didn't feed the post enough this game going back to Diop. But I feel he's a great player on his way tonight, but I feel he's a great player. He's gonna be back. I know he is."
On What Gonzaga Excelled At Defensively
"I'll say some of the principles, just gap held, getting into the ball, I'll say forcing us certain ways, where they want us to go. And I feel they're real disciplined team, but we definitely can get more shots, as we did, miss some opens if you give us and it gets a good team like that, we have to capitalize on making open shots..."
