Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Win Over Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils reached bowl eligibility on Saturday by virtue of defeating the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 24-19 in an intense road battle in Ames.
The Sun Devils' Big 12 title hopes are still alive after an incredibly gutsy win in the midst of QB Sam Leavitt being ruled out for the season - Arizona State on SI presents a trio of major takeaways from the win that potentially revived a season that was trending the wrong way.
Jeff Sims Steals the Show
The sixth-year senior had his best performance as a member of the Arizona State program on Saturday, accumulating a program-record 228 rushing yards for a quarterback - including an 88-yard rushing score in the process.
He also did an admirable job as a passer, finding receivers Jalen Moss/Malik McClain, and TE Chamon Metayer at opportune times while also looking much more comfortable in the pocket in this game.
Sims did commit three turnovers, but the interception he threw at the tail end of the first half was a tipped pass - and head coach Kenny Dillingham took blame for the play occurring.
Sims was calm, collected, poised, and ran an offense that was tailored to him to a very high capacity.
The Defense Once Again Stands Out in Clutch Moments
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward once again dialed up a gameplan that had the Sun Devils in control for the majority of the night - even without safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser for the first half of the game.
The defense successfully knocked Iowa State star QB Rocco Becht out of rhythm for a large majority of the game, as the junior was very spotty when it came to ball placement, decision making, and overall poise - he truly looked shaken for much of the game.
The Iowa State running game had measured success behind Carson Hansen receiving a heavy workload, but that part of the defense improved greatly once Rowser returned to the game.
Individual players stepped up beyond the unit as well - Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, Rowser, Justin Wodtly, and Javan Robinson are all standouts from the triumph despite others stepping up outside of this group.
Elliott once again paced the team in tackles (10) and secured a tackle for loss - setting the tone as a true field general as his college career winds down. Crook deserves praise for securing his first interception as a member of the Sun Devil program. Robinson broke up a pass and was consistently a phenomenal compliment to Keith Abney II in terms of providing sticky coverage.
Wodtly might be the singular biggest standout of the game, as the senior edge rusher stepped up in relief of Prince Dorbah to enjoy his best game of the season.
The Cincinnati transfer secured five tackles, a sack, deflected a pass, and was seemingly involved in every single defensive rep in the second half. Wodtly undoubtedly deserves flowers for his performance.
Dillingham Remains Best Coach in Big 12
This is a bold statement to make, as there is significant competition for the title - between BYU's Kalani Sitake, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Iowa State's Matt Campbell - and others.
However, Dillingham has proved to be the most adaptable coach in the league over the previous two seasons - having won 11 league games in a myriad of ways.
It's truly difficult to deny the 35-year old a seat at the table when it comes to not only the elite of the Big 12, but the elite of the FBS as a whole.
Arizona State is set to have their last off week of the season ahead of them before returning to action with new life at Mountain America Stadium against West Virginia on November 15.
