Arizona State Hockey Developing Potential Top Draft Pick
As the Arizona State Sun Devils continue to build their hockey program, we’re beginning to see elite prospects come through the Tempe pipeline.
Meet Cullen Potter.
The Wisconsin native, who initially committed to Michigan State, later flipped his commitment to play for Greg Powers' squad. After a standout freshman year at ASU and a strong showing at the Under-18 World Juniors, Potter is now projected to go as early as the late first round in the 2025 NHL Draft.
While his stat line may not jump off the page, Potter was electric. He scored 13 goals and added nine assists for 22 points in 35 games — making an immediate impact with a relentless motor and high-end speed.
On top of being named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team, he was also named Arizona State’s Rookie of the Year.
Powers didn’t hold back his praise:
“Just from a raw ability and skill set, he's the best player that's ever played [at Arizona State] — and it’s probably not even close.”
That’s high praise from a coach who’s led the program since 2010.
During his stint at the Under-18 World Juniors, many argued Potter was Team USA’s most dangerous forward — which is saying a lot. He proved he could hang with, and even dominate, elite talent within his age group.
What makes Potter stand out from his peers is his speed. He’s one of the fastest forwards in the 2025 Draft Class, with Elite Prospects calling him an “elusive skater.”
EP’s lead scout, David St-Louis, praised his two-way game in Elite Prospects' Ultimate Draft Guide:
“He covers well, engages opponents, pushing them to the boards and stealing the puck... backchecking hard and taking his spots in his team’s neutral zone coverage.”
Potter’s draft stock has ranged all over the board. TSN’s Bob McKenzie ranks him 20th, while Elite Prospects slots him 30th. McKeen’s has him as high as 14th, and TSN’s Craig Button lists him as low as 46th.
The consensus? He’s a likely late first- to mid-second-round pick, and whichever team lands him will be getting a player deeply committed to refining his game.
He may stand at just 5-foot-10, but the NHL has proven height isn’t everything. Just ask Johnny Gaudreau, Logan Stankoven, or Cole Caufield — all undersized, all impact players. The common denominator? They each had an elite skill that separated them.
For Potter, it’s his blazing speed.
Fortunately, he’s already used to competing against older and bigger players, and another year or two at the collegiate level will help further prepare him for the grind of the pro game.
He checks all the boxes for the modern NHL: fast, feisty, defensively aware.
While he’ll need time to round out his game, the ceiling is enticing. If he continues to develop, Potter could not only be one of Arizona State’s most exciting products but also a high-energy, middle-six NHL winger who brings fans out of their seats.