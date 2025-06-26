Former ASU Captain on the Move Once Again
An Arizona State alum, and Arizona native is on the move.
According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, Josh Doan, son of Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan, has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres along with defenseman Michael Kesselring in a deal that sends JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. The move also includes a five-year, $38.5 million extension for Peterka.
Buffalo’s direction has been in flux, which is what initially sparked rumors of Peterka’s departure. It had become increasingly clear that the third-year forward wasn’t planning to re-sign, and, reportedly, he wasn’t alone in his frustrations with how the Sabres’ rebuild has progressed.
Ironically, that uncertainty could open the door for Doan to finally get a full season of NHL playing time.
Since turning pro, Doan has bounced between the NHL and AHL. He looked like a future cornerstone in Arizona, especially after exploding onto the scene with nine points in his first 11 NHL games. But once the Coyotes relocated to Utah, Doan found himself buried on a deep forward roster.
He still played 51 games last season, posting 7 goals and 12 assists, but he also logged 28 games in the minors. While those numbers are solid for a depth forward, the fire he showed in Arizona seemed muted in Utah.
That shouldn’t be the case in Buffalo.
Doan fits what the Sabres need — a high-motor winger with a booming shot and a relentless forecheck. He’s the type of player who can spark a locker room and lead by example. When he’s on the ice, he doesn’t coast, he crashes, he hits, and he hunts.
That said, the trade does raise questions.
The Sabres just gave up one of their most productive young scorers for a middle-pair defenseman and a player with a middle-six ceiling. No picks. No prospects. Just Doan and Kesselring.
While Doan offers plenty of upside and Kesselring fills a need on the blue line, it’s fair to wonder what Buffalo’s long-term strategy really is. It's truly mind-boggling that General Manager Kevyn Adams still has a job with the franchise.
The last time Buffalo made the NHL Playoffs was in 2011. Eventually, the long leash he has will have to run out, right?
Regardless, Doan arrives in Western New York with a chip on his shoulder. This will be his third organization in as many seasons, and he’s always responded best when overlooked.
He’s a Doan. He’s built for this.
