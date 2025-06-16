Jordyn Tyson is Among Best Receivers in the West
Arizona State is now 75 days away from kicking off the 2025 season on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
Kenny Dillingham enters year three as head coach of the program, and expectations couldn't be higher at the moment.
A large reason behind the expectations is the fact that the team returns nearly 80% of starting players from the 2024 team that reached the College Football Playoffs.
Amongst the returning starters is Jordyn Tyson - the dynamic junior receiver that proved to be one of the best receivers in the Big 12 in 2024 after exhibiting a special connection with Sam Leavitt.
SuperWestSports writer Stephen Vilardo believes Tyson is the best at the wide receiver position in the west region - and validly so.
More from Vilardo below:
"Tyson had a breakout season for Arizona State in 2024 with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns."
"He came on very strong in the back half of the season, catching 50 passes for 732 yards and six scores in his final six games. Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely with an injury in the Arizona game."
"Tyson should be in line for an All-American type of season in 2025."
Tyson has blossomed as a star-level wideout ever since transferring to Tempe ahead of the 2023 season in what followed a promising freshman year at Colorado in 2022.
The 6'2" receiver took an incredible step forward under WR coach Hines Ward after sitting out for the entire 2023 season and was the catalyst of several victories - particularly later on in the season.
The upper body injury that was suffered against Arizona proved to be costly for the Sun Devils - as the narrow loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl can arguably be attributed to the sophomore missing the game.
The outlook of the talented pass catcher in 2025 couldn't be more optimistic - a healthy, focused Tyson reigniting the special connection with Leavitt in another season of Big 12 play could be one that yields incredible results.
