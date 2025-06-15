Arizona State is Solid Top 25 Team
Arizona State finished a dream 2024 season with an 11-3 record and a number seven ranking in the final Associated Press top 25 poll after nearly defeating Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl.
Now, Kenny Dillingham is set to enter regular season number three in the role as head coach - and this will surely be the first one in which the perception following the program is largely positive.
Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt is frequently mentioned as one of the best players in the nation. Jordyn Tyson tends to be grouped with stars Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams when it comes to the top tier of receivers in the college football landscape.
Even the Arizona State defense has received substantial praise after finishing as an overall quality unit in 2024
SuperWestSports recently carried out a preseason aggregation of polls surrounding programs located in the western half of the country - and the Sun Devils came in at number 13 after the methodology was applied.
Via SuperWestSports:
"The rankings aggregate and average 18 different media rankings (so far). The formula assigns a No. 1 ranking 25 points, a No. 2 ranking 24 points, and so on."
"The rounded result is divided by the number of polls and subtracted from 25, yielding the Composite Rank. Scores of less than 25 points result in a composite non-ranking."
"Oregon, the top SuperWest Composite team at No. 5, appears in every list and no lower than 12th. Arizona State has the next-highest composite ranking at No. 13, but is ranked as high as No. 9."
The Sun Devils were ranked as high as number nine and as low as number 23 - every publication has them ranked.
This comes after nearly 80% of starters announced their respective returns to Tempe for at least one more season, alongside lucrative extensions to keep offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward with the program.
Arizona State is currently expected to be voted as the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions at media day next month - the belief in the team expanding on the positive momentum that was built in 2024 is palpable everywhere.
Read more about questions surrounding the wide receiver room in Tempe this season here, and a potential five star recruit talking about the Sun Devil program here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the hype surrounding the Sun Devil football program in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.