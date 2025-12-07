Arizona State Makes Top 8 For Elite 2027 Safety

Fresh off a fantastic Early National Signing Period, during which they landed one of the top classes in the Big 12, Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are staying active on the recruiting trail, shifting their focus to the 2027 class.

The Sun Devils have already made significant progress with several elite 2027 prospects, and just heard some good news on another, as a four-star safety recruit recently named Arizona State as one of his final eight schools.

Four-Star 2027 Safety Names Arizona State in Final Eight Schools

On Dec. 5, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported on X that Myles Baker, a four-star safety from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, had named Arizona State as one of his top eight schools alongside Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon'27 DB Myles Baker recently cut his list of schools down to eight and is planning to make a Spring decision https://t.co/FZH4Du7mNw pic.twitter.com/vytWRqTWdc — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 5, 2025

Arizona State has been pursuing Baker for over a year, initially extending an offer to him in October 2024 and hosting him on an unofficial visit at some point during his recruitment process.

While the Sun Devils are in contention to land the four-star safety, they are currently behind in his recruitment, as he told Biggins that Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss have been making the biggest push for him.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“I would say the schools that recruiting me the hardest right now are Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Bama, and Ole Miss," Baker told Biggins. "There has been some changes on the coaching staffs recently so I’m working through that as well.”

Although Arizona State still has time to make up ground in Baker's recruitment, they'll need to work quickly to do so, as the young safety told Biggins that he wants to make his decision at some point this spring.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and safety Myles Rowser (4) reach for a Colorado Buffaloes fumbled football in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I talk about my decision with my parents all the time," Baker said. "I’m not going to drag it out, I do want to decide in the Spring. Then I’ll have the rest of the summer to just focus on Sierra Canyon football and preparing for my senior year.”

Before he commits, Baker plans to take several official visits this spring, so getting him on campus in Tempe is essential for Arizona State.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker would be an excellent addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 322 overall player nationally, the No. 31 safety, and the No. 30 prospect from California.

Dillingham and his staff have a lot of work to do to secure his commitment, but being named in his top eight at least keeps Arizona State in contention for Baker.

