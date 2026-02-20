ASU Targeting Elite 2027 Texas A&M Lineman Commit

Few teams have made more noise during the 2027 recruiting cycle than Arizona State. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have already secured commitments from three talented prospects and are poised to land several more.

Over the past few weeks, the Sun Devils have been making significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class, including a four-star defensive lineman who’s currently committed to Texas A&M.

Sun Devils Pursuing 4-Star Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Commit

In December, Arizona State on SI reported that Myels Smith, a four-star defensive lineman from Inglewood High School in Los Angeles, California, named the Sun Devils among his top six schools, along with Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.

However, about a week after naming his top six, Smith announced his commitment to Texas A&M, effectively closing the door on his recruitment.

While Smith has remained committed to the Aggies for the past two months, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that four programs have continued to pursue him: Arizona State, Oregon, Georgia, and Michigan.

According to Gorney, despite Smith’s commitment to Texas A&M, his recruitment has actually gained momentum in recent months. The analyst named the Ducks and Bulldogs as the top two schools to watch, while noting that the Sun Devils and Wolverines are also in the mix.

“The four-star defensive lineman remains happily committed to Texas A&M but that has not stopped others from pushing hard,” Gorney wrote. “Things have actually ramped up since his commitment in December as Oregon and Georgia are the two main ones to watch with Arizona State as well. Michigan’s new coaching staff has recently reached out as well.”

While there’s a strong chance Smith will stay loyal to Texas A&M, in today’s college football landscape, no commitment is ever truly safe, and Arizona State could potentially flip the Inglewood star.

Smith is one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle and would be a monster addition to the Sun Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 106 overall player nationally, the No. 10 defensive lineman, and the No. 11 recruit in the state of California.

As of now, Arizona State faces an uphill battle to land Smith. Still, if Dillingham and his staff continue their push in the coming months, there’s a real possibility the Sun Devils could convince him to reconsider his commitment to the Aggies.

