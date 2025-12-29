Arizona State Making Progress With Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been very active on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks, securing commitments from two four-star prospects and making progress with several other talented recruits in the class.

One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman and a top-250 prospect in the country, and Arizona State is reportedly one of the schools that has stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona State Standing Out to Four-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

On May 19, Arizona State extended an offer to Tevita Nonu, a four-star defensive lineman from O'Dea High School in Renton, Washington, and the Sun Devils have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although he's only a junior at O'Dea, Nonu has already established himself as one of the nation's top recruits. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 228 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 27 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Washington.

Several Power Four programs are pursuing the 6'4" 270-pound defensive lineman, but he recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney that Washington is the program that stands out to him the most right now.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates tackle for loss against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Washington is his home team, so it makes sense that it's currently his top choice. However, he did note that he's open to any school that's interested in him.

“UDub is definitely a big one for me,” Nonu told Gorney. "That’s the home team. They’re the home team but I’m open to any team that reaches out and that’s really cool and gets close with my family."

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While Washington currently holds a firm lead in Nonu’s recruitment, with Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) giving the Huskies the best chance to win the four-star defensive lineman's recruitment, Gorney reported that Arizona State, Arizona, BYU, and Cal are also making progress with him.

"BYU is talking a lot more with Nonu and then Arizona, Arizona State and Cal are three other programs to watch at this point," Gorney wrote.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nonu doesn't have any official visits scheduled for the spring or summer, but he plans to take trips with some of his favorite schools. If Dillingham and the Sun Devils can get him on campus in Tempe, they should be able to significantly boost their standing in his recruitment.

Beating out Washington for Nonu won't be east, but the Sun Devils have psotioned themselves as a serious contender to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .