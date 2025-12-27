Naming Top 5 Arizona State Moments in 2025

TEMPE --

5. "Hail Marley"

The now 14-0 Sun Devils were locked into a tightly contested battle with star F McKinna Brackens' former team in UNLV on Saturday, Nov 22, when this now-iconic moment took place.

Guard Gabby Elliott attempted to make a play off of an on-ball screen in the final seconds of the fourth quarter - Marley Washenitz subsequently picked the ball up while facing away from the hoop, gave the hoop a quick look, and connected on a prayer from over 30 feet out with just four seconds remaining in the game.

WHAT?? Marley Washenitz (@mwashenitz) just made a NO LOOK Buzzer Beating 3 with 5 seconds left for Arizona State🤯🤯🤯🤯



I'VE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE

Arizona State is now 14-0 and is looking to be a part of an NCAA tournament squad, and Washenitz's shot is likely one of the main catalysts behind the team taking off in non-conference play.

4. Hiring Molly Miller as WBB Head Coach

AD Graham Rossini hiring Miller is the first spark in what has seemingly reinvigorated the Arizona State women's basketball program.

Miller, now 39, took the Arizona State gig on March 22 after her GCU Lopes lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament game in a competitive battle.

Miller resuscitated a dormant program nearly overnight - pushing forward an identity of hard work, defense creating offense, and a mind-frame of continual teamwork.

Miller selected transfer portal players that would carry out her vision, retained players from the 2024-25 roster, and ushered in a coaching staff that has been battle-tested to complement the new culture.

Now, Arizona State is positioned to compete in the Big 12 for years to come, and the hiring of Miller has much to do with this development.

3. Volleyball Wins Big 12 Title

The volleyball program secured a 28-4 record in year three of the JJ Van Niel experience - their season unfortunately ended in the regional semifinals to Creighton on December 11, but this wasn't before a historic achievement was met.

The Sun Devils officially won the Big 12 crown with a four-set win over West Virginia on November 29 that capped off a historic run by Van Niel.

The volleyball program is undoubtedly on the rise, and this is just the beginning for a program that has gained much momentum and many more fans over the last three seasons.

2. Football Defeating Texas Tech

If any game feels akin to a Super Bowl victory - this one would be it.

The Sun Devils went into the Oct 18 home battle as double-digit underdogs, with much uncertainty surrounding the status of QB Sam Leavitt.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State ultimately saw Leavitt take the field, as did former walk-on Makua Pule, who started his first career game at center against a ferocious Texas Tech front seven. The Sun Devils controlled much of the game on both sides of the ball - taking a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Poor special teams play (largely on punt coverage) gifted the Red Raiders a late 22-19 lead, but Leavitt and an injured Jordyn Tyson put together a 75-yard drive in the final two minutes of the contest to secure one of the most impressive victories in college football this season - the 26-22 victory is still the only loss that has been handed to Texas Tech in 2025.

1. Furious CFP Comeback vs. Texas

A loss being the best moment of the year is rare - in this case it is warranted.

Arizona State entered the Jan 1 Peach Bowl against Texas as massive underdogs, and Texas controlled the first half of action, with no stones left unturned in the process.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Arizona State began to claw back behind a collective defensive effort that bottled the Texas offense up, as well as a spirited performance by RB Cam Skattebo.

The Sun Devils were one play away from making a trip to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but blown coverage on consecutive plays set Texas up for a 39-31 double overtime win. This game will still go down as one of the best in recent college football memory, and will continue to serve as proof that Arizona State absolutely deserves at a seat at the table of power brokers in the sport.

