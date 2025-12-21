Arizona State Making Progress with Three-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his recruiting staff have been putting in work over the past few months on the 2027 recruiting trail. The Sun Devils have already secured commitments from two four-star prospects and are competing for several other elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star wide receiver, and Arizona State is reportedly among the teams that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona Standing out to Three-Star Wide Receiver

Back in October, Arizona State extended an offer to Charles Davis, a three-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California, and the Sun Devils have been actively pursuing him since then.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Standing 6'5" and weighing 200 pounds, Davis has elite size at the receiver position, and many project him to play tight end in college. Regardless, he's established himself as one of the best pass catchers in the country. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 586 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 75 wide receiver, and the No. 62 prospect out of California.

He holds offers from several Power Four schools, and according to Rivals' Greg Biggins, nine programs are currently standing out the most in his recruitment: Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"On the recruiting front, Davis’ most recent offer was from Nebraska earlier in the week and he said Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Arizona State, Utah, Cal, BYU and Washington State are in regular contact as well," Biggins wrote.

Davis spoke with Biggins about all the schools above and explained that each coaching staff is in regular contact with him and that he's building strong relationships across every program.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They have all been in regular contact and I really like the relationships I’m building with the coaching staffs there,” Davis told Biggins. “I feel like they see my potential and have a real plan for how I’d fit into their program.”

While Arizona State will face strong competition from several elite programs for Davis, the Sun Devils have a solid chance to secure a commitment from the young wideout.

He told Biggins that he hopes to make official visits to Arizona State, Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, Utah, and Cal before committing, which should help Dillingham and the Sun Devils to further boost their standing in Davis' recruitment.

Davis is slated to make his decision on either March 23, his birthday, or April 5, which is Easter Sunday. Either way, his decision is rapidly approaching, and Arizona State is firmly in the race to land him.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .