Arizona State Making Progress with Three-Star 2027 Wide Receiver
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his recruiting staff have been putting in work over the past few months on the 2027 recruiting trail. The Sun Devils have already secured commitments from two four-star prospects and are competing for several other elite recruits.
One of those recruits is a three-star wide receiver, and Arizona State is reportedly among the teams that have stood out in his recruitment so far.
Arizona Standing out to Three-Star Wide Receiver
Back in October, Arizona State extended an offer to Charles Davis, a three-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California, and the Sun Devils have been actively pursuing him since then.
Standing 6'5" and weighing 200 pounds, Davis has elite size at the receiver position, and many project him to play tight end in college. Regardless, he's established himself as one of the best pass catchers in the country. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 586 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 75 wide receiver, and the No. 62 prospect out of California.
He holds offers from several Power Four schools, and according to Rivals' Greg Biggins, nine programs are currently standing out the most in his recruitment: Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State.
- "On the recruiting front, Davis’ most recent offer was from Nebraska earlier in the week and he said Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Arizona State, Utah, Cal, BYU and Washington State are in regular contact as well," Biggins wrote.
Davis spoke with Biggins about all the schools above and explained that each coaching staff is in regular contact with him and that he's building strong relationships across every program.
- “They have all been in regular contact and I really like the relationships I’m building with the coaching staffs there,” Davis told Biggins. “I feel like they see my potential and have a real plan for how I’d fit into their program.”
While Arizona State will face strong competition from several elite programs for Davis, the Sun Devils have a solid chance to secure a commitment from the young wideout.
He told Biggins that he hopes to make official visits to Arizona State, Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, Utah, and Cal before committing, which should help Dillingham and the Sun Devils to further boost their standing in Davis' recruitment.
Davis is slated to make his decision on either March 23, his birthday, or April 5, which is Easter Sunday. Either way, his decision is rapidly approaching, and Arizona State is firmly in the race to land him.
