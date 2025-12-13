Elite 2027 Quarterback Commits to Arizona State

The 2027 recruiting cycle has gone as well as possible for Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils had already secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland and have been named finalists for several other top prospects in the nation.

On Saturday, Arizona State received some good news on the recruiting trail as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class announced his commitment to the Sun Devils.

Arizona State Lands Top 2027 Quarterback

On Dec. 13, Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas, announced on Instagram Live that he would be committing to Arizona State

Nielsen is a massive addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 269 overall player nationally, the No. 20 quarterback, and the No. 42 prospect from Texas. Arizona State was one of the first schools to offer the four-star quarterback, initially doing so in January 2024.

After hosting him in Tempe for several visits and trying to recruit him for nearly two years, the Sun Devils finally received his commitment. Nielsen is a talented quarterback prospect who could become Arizona State's starting quarterback soon after he arrives on campus for the 2027 season.

Leading up to his commitment, Jake Griedl, his head coach at Bastrop, spoke with Rivals about the young quarterback. He explained that at heart, Nielsen is a competitor who is willing to make sacrifices for his team. Griedl also emphasized his firm belief that Nielsen will succeed at the college level.

"He’s a competitor," Griedl told Rivals. "To see some of the things that he’s overcome, to see some of the bumps and bruises and injuries that he’s played through that no one has known about — it’s inspiring to his teammates, inspiring to coaches. This kid is going to make it. This kid’s going to be a really good talent at the next level and we’re really excited for him.”

That kind of confidence from Nielsen's high school coach should fire Arizona State fans up about the caliber of player they're getting.

Nielsen is the third four-star quarterback that Dillingham has brought to Tempe in the last three years, joining Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer. All three signal-callers are highly talented and by securing Nielsen's commtiment, Arizona State has assured that they will be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

The 2027 recruiting cycle has a strong chance to be Dillingham's best yet as Arizona State's head coach, and the Sun Devils are already off to a fantastic start with Nielsen's commitment.

