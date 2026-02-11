Arizona State Trending For Talented 2027 Tight End

As the college football offseason rolls on, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been making a lot of noise on the high school recruiting trail, as the Sun Devils continue to compete for some of their top targets in the 2027 class.

One of those targets is a talented tight end prospect from California who recently named Arizona State as one of the schools that have been standing out in his recruitment so far.

Sun Devils Standing Out to 2027 Tight End

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Luke Gazzaniga, a 2027 tight end from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The Sun Devils extended an offer to him in October and have been actively pursuing him since.

Although Gazzaniga doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented tight end. He is coming off a solid junior season at Santa Margarita Catholic, where, according to his X, he recorded 20 catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

If he can put together a strong senior season, Gazzaniga will likely become a three-star prospect by the end of the 2027 cycle.

Despite his current lack of recognition from recruiting sites, Gazzaniga is being pursued by several Division I programs and has received offers from Kansas, Utah, Cal, Washington State, SMU, New Mexico, and Duke since the start of 2026.

While several schools are targeting Gazzaniga, he recently told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that two programs have separated themselves from the rest: Arizona State and SMU.

Gazzaniga explained that both the Sun Devils and the Mustangs have been recruiting him the most and that Arizona State’s recent home visit left a strong impression on him and his family.

“The teams to beat are ASU and SMU,” Gazzaniga told Gorney. “Both are recruiting me the most. ASU like I said came in for a home visit so that left an impression on me and my family.”

A lot can change in Gazzaniga’s recruitment over the coming months. Still, based on his comments to Gorney, it appears the Sun Devils have emerged as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Gazzaniga would be an excellent addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class. If the Sun Devils can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and bring him to Tempe for an official visit this spring, they should be well-positioned to land the star tight end.

