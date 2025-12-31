Arizona State Named Landing Spot For Elite Transfer Wide Receiver

The 2026 transfer portal window is set to open on January 2. As it approaches, more rumors are swirling about the thousands of prospects who have already announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Among those prospects is an elite transfer wide receiver from Syracuse, and one recruiting insider named Arizona State as one of the schools that has emerged as a potential landing spot for him.

Arizona State in the Mix For Syracuse Wide Receiver Transfer

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are expected to be highly active in the portal when it opens. Although they have plenty of needs to address, the Sun Devils are undoubtedly looking to bring in a talented wide receiver through the portal, especially with Jordyn Tyson heading to the NFL.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news for Arizona State is that there are already numerous proven and talented wide receivers in the portal, including Syracuse's Darrell Gill Jr., who announced his intention to transfer from the Orange on December 29.

While several programs are expected to pursue Gill, as he's one of the most talented players in the portal, On'3s Pete Nakos recently named Arizona State among the early schools to watch for him, along with TCU, Louisville, and Kentucky.

"Among the early schools to watch for one of the top wide receivers set to enter the portal are Arizona State, TCU, Louisville and Kentucky, sources have told On," Nakos wrote about Gill.

Gill had no stars coming out of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, but was offered by and ultimately committed to Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2023 class. He has spent the last three seasons with the program and has performed well, recording 70 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns in 37 career games, including back-to-back 500-plus-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Sep 12, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (15) warms up before a game against the Colgate Raiders at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The former Syracuse star enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining and would be a massive addition to Arizona State's offense in 2026. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 18 overall player in the portal, and the No. 5 wide receiver.

It's important to note that while Nakos' report is likely well-sourced, these are early rumors about Gill, and they don't necessarily mean the Sun Devils will land the four-star transfer wideout. Still, the report indicates that Gill is a player Arizona State and Dillingham will, at the very least, pursue once the portal opens.

