Omarion Miller Embracing Fresh Start at Arizona State
When Omarion Miller stepped onto campus in Tempe, it wasn’t just another transfer move. It was a fresh start and one he feels confident about. Through his first few weeks at Arizona State, Miller says the transition has been smooth. He described Tempe as a “great place” and made it clear that he already feels comfortable.
For him, the early days have been about building relationships. Learning faces. Bonding with teammates. Getting settled into a new system.
That comfort level matters, especially for a wide receiver who depends on timing and chemistry with his quarterback. The faster those connections build, the faster the offense can grow.
Why Arizona State?
Miller admitted that Arizona State was already on his radar before the transfer process really heated up. Even though the portal can feel chaotic, his situation moved quickly once he connected with head coach Kenny Dillingham.
After getting on the phone, a visit was set up almost immediately. From there, things fell into place. Miller said he liked what Dillingham has built over the last few seasons and believed in the program's direction. That belief played a huge role in his decision.
Learning From a Legend
One of the biggest opportunities waiting for Miller in Tempe is the chance to work with Hines Ward. Having a Hall of Fame wide receiver as a position coach is rare at the college level. Miller didn’t hide his excitement about it.
He said he’s looking forward to learning from Ward and believes the experience will help him grow as both a player and a person.
When you’re being coached by someone who has done it at the highest level, there’s a different level of trust and respect. For a young receiver with NFL dreams, that mentorship could be huge.
The Jordyn Tyson Connection
There’s also an interesting storyline connecting Miller to former ASU standout Jordyn Tyson. Like Miller, Tyson transferred from Colorado to Arizona State. Now, Tyson is expected to hear his name called early in the NFL Draft.
Miller acknowledged how similar their paths are. He even joked, saying, “I plan to try to beat him in his um, draft stock next year”.
But the comment wasn’t about disrespect. It was about competition. That competitive mindset is exactly what Dillingham wants in his locker room. Players who believe they can be great. Players who want to raise the standard.
Looking Ahead
For now, Miller’s focus is simple: earn respect, build chemistry, and get better every day. The draft talk can wait. The comparisons can wait. Right now, it’s about putting in the work.
If his early confidence and competitive fire are any indication, Omarion Miller’s new chapter at Arizona State is just getting started.
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.