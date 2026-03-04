Omarion Miller Embracing Fresh Start at Arizona State

When Omarion Miller stepped onto campus in Tempe, it wasn’t just another transfer move. It was a fresh start and one he feels confident about. Through his first few weeks at Arizona State, Miller says the transition has been smooth. He described Tempe as a “great place” and made it clear that he already feels comfortable.

For him, the early days have been about building relationships. Learning faces. Bonding with teammates. Getting settled into a new system.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That comfort level matters, especially for a wide receiver who depends on timing and chemistry with his quarterback. The faster those connections build, the faster the offense can grow.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a toucddown in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why Arizona State?

Miller admitted that Arizona State was already on his radar before the transfer process really heated up. Even though the portal can feel chaotic, his situation moved quickly once he connected with head coach Kenny Dillingham.

After getting on the phone, a visit was set up almost immediately. From there, things fell into place. Miller said he liked what Dillingham has built over the last few seasons and believed in the program's direction. That belief played a huge role in his decision.

Learning From a Legend

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest opportunities waiting for Miller in Tempe is the chance to work with Hines Ward. Having a Hall of Fame wide receiver as a position coach is rare at the college level. Miller didn’t hide his excitement about it.

He said he’s looking forward to learning from Ward and believes the experience will help him grow as both a player and a person.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When you’re being coached by someone who has done it at the highest level, there’s a different level of trust and respect. For a young receiver with NFL dreams, that mentorship could be huge.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jordyn Tyson Connection

There’s also an interesting storyline connecting Miller to former ASU standout Jordyn Tyson. Like Miller, Tyson transferred from Colorado to Arizona State. Now, Tyson is expected to hear his name called early in the NFL Draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Miller acknowledged how similar their paths are. He even joked, saying , “I plan to try to beat him in his um, draft stock next year”.

But the comment wasn’t about disrespect. It was about competition. That competitive mindset is exactly what Dillingham wants in his locker room. Players who believe they can be great. Players who want to raise the standard.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) breaks a tackle by Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (24) and linebacker Kana'I Lopes (33) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead

For now, Miller’s focus is simple: earn respect, build chemistry, and get better every day. The draft talk can wait. The comparisons can wait. Right now, it’s about putting in the work.

If his early confidence and competitive fire are any indication, Omarion Miller’s new chapter at Arizona State is just getting started.