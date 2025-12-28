Former Arizona State Wide Receiver Target Enters Transfer Portal

Although the 2026 transfer portal window doesn't open for another week or so, numerous college football stars across the country have already announced their intent to enter the portal as the 2025 season winds down.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is expected to target several transfer portal prospects this offseason, including a Washington wide receiver the Sun Devils nearly signed during the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Former Arizona State Target to Transfer From Washington

On Dec. 17, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Raiden Vines-Bright, a true freshman Washington Huskies receiver, plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January.

BREAKING: Washington true freshman WR Raiden Vines-Bright plans to enter the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned



This season he totaled 24 catches for 238 yards & 1 TD



He’s repped by @ZekeSandhu & @CoachReedLive of @KlutchSportshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/Q7KgSWmLd9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2025

Vines-Bright saw the field for a solid amount during his freshman season at Washington, recording 24 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining once he finds a new home, and he's expected to be pursued by several Power Four schools.

If Vines-Bright's name sounds familiar to Arizona State fans, there's a good reason. He was a three-star recruit from IMG Academy in the 2025 cycle whom the Sun Devils heavily pursued. They were the third Division I program to offer and hosted him on an official visit after he committed to Washington.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite Arizona State's efforts to land Vines-Bright, he ultimately signed with and enrolled at Washington. However, now that he's in the portal, Dillingham and the Sun Devils have another chance to make a run at the young wideout.

In addition to Arizona State and Vines-Bright's past mutual interest in each other, the young wide receiver is originally from Tempe, so it would make sense for him to be once again interested in the Sun Devils now that he's in the portal.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Jordyn Tyson heading to the NFL, wide receiver is a position of need for Arizona State as the portal opens. Bringing in a talented player like Vines-Bright, who still has plenty of eligibility remaining, would be a significant win for the Sun Devils.

Vines-Bright is one of the best transfer prospects available, with 247Sports' transfer portal rankings listing him as a three-star prospect, the No. 58 overall player in the portal, and the No. 17 wide receiver.

It remains to be seen whether the Sun Devils will pursue Vines-Bright once the transfer portal opens and whether the former Washington wide receiver will be interested in the program. Still, he's a player worth targeting for Arizona State and could make an immediate impact on Dillingham's offense in 2026.

Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .