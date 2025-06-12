REPORT: Arizona State Set to Face Rival Twice Next Season
Bobby Hurley is moving into year 11 of his tenure as the head coach of the Arizona State basketball program.
Year 11 also marks the final season of a contract extension that was previously signed at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season - that coincidentally lines up with a 13-20 output last season in a season in which the Sun Devils finished non-conference play with a 9-2 record.
Hurley has been faced with a daunting task of nearly completely rebuilding the roster - as he only returns one player from the previous squad in Trevor Best - read more about Hurley's current approach to roster building here.
As for the actual slate of games - the first official game of the Arizona State season was announced two weeks ago, as the Sun Devils will play the Oklahoma Sooners at PHX arena on December 6.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is now reporting that Arizona State will once again get the chance to battle bitter rival Arizona twice during the 2025-26 Big 12 conference slate.
This was an expected outcome, but the chance to play a home-and-home game against a stacked Wildcat team will be a welcome opportunity for Hurley's squad to leave an impression on the country.
Arizona leads the all-time series 163-87, which does line up with the wide gap in prestige between the pair of programs.
The Wildcats won both games last season - a tightly contested 81-72 victory in Tempe on February 1 which featured significant controversy, and a high-scoring 113-100 winning effort in Tucson on March 4 in what was one of the best Sun Devil efforts in the late stages of the season.
Arizona is set to bring in an elite recruiting class including in-state prodigy Koa Peat, fellow five star Brayden Burries, four star forward Dwayne Aristode, and Bryce James - that exceptional group of freshman will create an undeinable challenge for Hurley's transfer-heavy team.
As for the other double-up matchups in Big 12 play - the Sun Devils will reportedly not be playing Houston, Kansas, and Brigham Young multiple times. Hurley's team only played BYU twice in 2024-25 out of the three teams.
Read more about the state of the Arizona State basketball program - particularly the pressure Hurley is currently facing here.
