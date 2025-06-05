Arizona State's Bobby Hurley Speaks on Facing Pressure
The Arizona State basketball program is coming off of a rough season - there is no sidestepping that fact.
The program lead by Bobby Hurley were looking to build something truly special last spring when highly touted recruits in Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all committed to play in Tempe.
What appeared to be a quality incoming transfer class to accompany the freshman trio ended up largely backfiring - as B.J. Freeman was dismissed from the program midway into the season.
The season didn't always appear to be trending towards a 13-20 final record - including just four wins in the Big 12. The program finished non-conference play with a 9-2 record that was headlined by victories over New Mexico, Grand Canyon, and Saint Mary's.
The season obviously unraveled for reasons previously mentioned along with untimely injuries to Sanon and Quaintance - who both notably transferred elsewhere after the season.
Hurley was fully transparent in his talk with media on Wednesday - as there is no secret that only one year remains on his contract. The pressure is undeniably there for the 11th year head coach to win in the short term.
From Jason LaCertosa of Cronkite Sports:
"My back's against the wall. I've loved my time here at Arizona State ... If you want to be with someone that's all in to win this year, then it might make sense for you."
The approach Hurley has taken this season is much reminiscent of the 2022-23 season - where he reeled in Frankie Collins, Desmond Cambridge Jr., Warren Washington, and others via the transfer portal.
His squad defied expectations during the season and nearly advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament - when Hurley's back was against the wall after a disappointing 14-17 in 2021-22.
Hurley has added some conventional players through the portal - including pure scoring wing Marcus Adams Jr. and traditional distributer point guard Moe Odum - but has also gone outside the box by adding leading NAIA scorer Anthony Johnson earlier in the week.
While it remains to be seen if this team can defy the odds, Hurley still has work cut out for him in the coming months - particularly when it comes to rebuilding the frontcourt.
Please let us know your thoughts on the job Hurley is doing with building the upcoming roster when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.