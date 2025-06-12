EXCLUSIVE: Ronald Derrick Details His Arizona State Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job as of late when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they landed multiple commitments coming out of the weekend, where they would host a plethora of different prospects and targets from across the country.
One of the players who committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils is defensive end and EDGE rusher from Waco, Texas, Ronald Derrick. Derrick is a three-star defensive end, who has been offered by many schools, including the Rice Owls, Arizona Wildcats, and Northwestern Wildcats. He is one of the only commitments off the edge for the Sun Devils and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Definitely the direction Arizona State is heading played a factor, but also the overall culture and love I felt from the staff, players, and community," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI when talking about the reason why he committed to the Sun Devils.
While many coaches played a huge part in Derrick's commitment to Arizona State, one coach played a huge part in getting him to pull the trigger on the Sun Devils. That coach was Isaiah Williams, who remains one of the most active recruiters on the staff with his job title being "Football Recruiting Coordinator".
"To be honest, all the coaches made me feel welcome and played a part in recruiting me. Isaiah Williams was a major key as well."
He revisited the moment he committed to the coaches and how they reacted, as they were more shocked than anything.
"I feel the coaches were shocked that I committed because they had no idea how much I was enjoying my visit."
The talented recruit is locked in, as some of the commits will test their options with certain schools and programs, but for Derrick, he will no longer take official visits.
"No more OV’s for me, I’m locked in on ASU," said Derrick.
The Arizona State Sun Devils did a fantastic job on his visit, as he describes how this visit went for him, along with what stood out.
"The best way to describe my visit is it felt like home, the culture, staff, players, and community showed me and my family so much genuine love, it was a no-brainer for me."
The Arizona State Sun Devils will look to add more players to their class, as they look to build what could be their best class in a very long time.
