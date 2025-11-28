Arizona State Set to Host Elite 2027 QB
It's hard to believe the 2025 college football regular season is coming to an end. Arizona State is set to host Arizona for an electric rivalry week game to close out the year, and the Sun Devils are expected to host several prospects on campus in Tempe for game-day visits.
One of those prospects is a four-star quarterback recruit from the 2027 class. With a successful visit, the Sun Devils can move up significantly in terms of where they stand in his recruitment.
Sun Devils to Host Four-Stat QB for Arizona Game
On Nov 26, Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, announced on X that he would be in Tempe for Arizona State's Week 14 game against Arizona.
While Weber plays his high school football in California, he's originally from the Tempe area and has a strong interest in the Sun Devils. Arizona State has been pursuing Weber throughout his recruitment, first extending an offer to him back in May.
The young quarterback is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 355 overall player nationally, the No. 25 quarterback, and the No. 35 prospect from California.
While the Sun Devils are currently in good standing in Weber's recruitment, Cincinnati, Kansas, and Oklahoma are also making a push for the four-star quarterback. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Bearcats are the current leaders, but that could change depending on how his trip to Tempe goes.
- "The Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral four-star quarterback has Cincinnati very high on his list but he’s originally from Arizona and now he’s going to be back in Tempe for a big rivalry matchup against Arizona," Gorney wrote. "If the Sun Devils show a ton of love then they could move up very quickly as Cincinnati, ASU and Kansas are the standouts."
Weber's game-day visit to Arizona State will be his last trip of the 2025 season. As Gorney notes, a strong visit could help improve the Sun Devils' standing before the spring and summer periods, during which he will likely schedule official visits with several programs.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has a strong track record of recruiting quarterbacks, bringing in four-star Cameron Dyer in the 2025 class and four-star Jake Fette in the 2026 class. Landing Weber could help set up the Sun Devils' quarterback spot for the foreseeable future.
Although Weber isn't expected to decide soon, his meeting with the Sun Devils on Friday should give Dillingham and his staff a chance to make notable progress with one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!