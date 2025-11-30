All Sun Devils

Arizona State Lands Elite JUCO Defensive Lineman

Arizona State secured a commitment from one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2026 cycle.

Max Dorsey

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Early National Signing Day for the 2026 cycle approaching, college football coaching and recruiting staffs across the country are working tirelessly to finalize their classes.

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have already done a great job on the recruiting trail this cycle, and the Sun Devils just secured another commitment by landing one of the top junior college (JUCO) defensive linemen in the country. 

Elite JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Arizona State

On Nov. 29, Kirtland Vakalahi, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman from Australia who currently attends the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), announced on X that he's committing to Arizona State, writing, "All Glory to God. Activate the Valley!"

Arizona State had been pursuing Vakalahi throughout the fall, initially extending an offer to him at the end of October. Other programs were highly interested in the JUCO defensive lineman as well, with BYU and Utah actively in the mix to land him.

He took official visits with the Sun Devils, Utes, and Cougars in November but ultimately committed to Arizona State. He is now the third-highest-rated recruit in the Sun Devils' 2026 class, according to Rivals.

ASU footbal
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) and defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) celebrate after Wodtly recovers a Iowa State Cyclones fumble during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Vakalahi has established himself as one of the top JUCO recruits in the country this season, recording 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in nine games at NMMI.

Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 17 overall JUCO player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 JUCO defensive lineman, and the No. 1 JUCO prospect from New Mexico.

ASU footbal
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) and defensive lineman Ramar Williams (55) react after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What makes Vakalahi's commitment to Arizona State especially exciting for the Sun Devils is that he already has college-level experience and is expected to make an immediate impact for Dillingham and defensive coordinator Brian Ward. 

At 6'5" and 260 pounds, Vakalahi has the size to play either on the inside of Arizona State's defensive line or on the EDGE. He's not the most refined pass rusher, but he's a force against the run, and his play strength should translate well to the Power Four level.

With Vakalahi's dedication, Arizona State's 2026 class now ranks 38th nationally according to Rivals. It's on track to become Dillingham's best recruiting class since he took over as the Sun Devils' head coach, and it should position the program for future success. 

Arizona State might add one or two more high school or JUCO prospects before Early National Signing Day, but after landing Vakalahi, Dillingham and his staff will likely turn their attention towards the transfer portal. 

Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.