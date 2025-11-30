Arizona State Lands Elite JUCO Defensive Lineman
With Early National Signing Day for the 2026 cycle approaching, college football coaching and recruiting staffs across the country are working tirelessly to finalize their classes.
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have already done a great job on the recruiting trail this cycle, and the Sun Devils just secured another commitment by landing one of the top junior college (JUCO) defensive linemen in the country.
Elite JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Arizona State
On Nov. 29, Kirtland Vakalahi, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman from Australia who currently attends the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), announced on X that he's committing to Arizona State, writing, "All Glory to God. Activate the Valley!"
Arizona State had been pursuing Vakalahi throughout the fall, initially extending an offer to him at the end of October. Other programs were highly interested in the JUCO defensive lineman as well, with BYU and Utah actively in the mix to land him.
He took official visits with the Sun Devils, Utes, and Cougars in November but ultimately committed to Arizona State. He is now the third-highest-rated recruit in the Sun Devils' 2026 class, according to Rivals.
Vakalahi has established himself as one of the top JUCO recruits in the country this season, recording 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in nine games at NMMI.
Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 17 overall JUCO player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 JUCO defensive lineman, and the No. 1 JUCO prospect from New Mexico.
What makes Vakalahi's commitment to Arizona State especially exciting for the Sun Devils is that he already has college-level experience and is expected to make an immediate impact for Dillingham and defensive coordinator Brian Ward.
At 6'5" and 260 pounds, Vakalahi has the size to play either on the inside of Arizona State's defensive line or on the EDGE. He's not the most refined pass rusher, but he's a force against the run, and his play strength should translate well to the Power Four level.
With Vakalahi's dedication, Arizona State's 2026 class now ranks 38th nationally according to Rivals. It's on track to become Dillingham's best recruiting class since he took over as the Sun Devils' head coach, and it should position the program for future success.
Arizona State might add one or two more high school or JUCO prospects before Early National Signing Day, but after landing Vakalahi, Dillingham and his staff will likely turn their attention towards the transfer portal.
