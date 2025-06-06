How Leavitt, Arroyo Have Helped Arizona State Rebound
If it hasn't been documented enough already - the current state of the Arizona State football program couldn't be more opposite compared to how the regime under Herm Edwards operated.
The program faced scholarship reductions among other penalties - then Kenny Dillingham came along.
The head coach made an absolutely Hurculean effort to rebuild the culture, roster, and fan support within the program from day one in the role.
Part of that was bringing on the correct staff to accompany him.
Jason Mohns was hired as tight ends coach, Shaun Aguano was retained as running backs coach, and A.J. Cooper was brought on as linebackers coach.
A vast majority of the hires were standout decisions from the first days of practice - but one hire in particular went awry.
Beau Baldwin got hired to be the offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season after spending time as head coach of FCS program Cal Poly.
He was unfortunately stripped of play-calling duties after a 29-0 loss to Fresno State and was relieved of duties after one season in the role.
Baldwin was eventually replaced by former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo - who was also named QB coach.
Arroyo and 2023 transfer Sam Leavitt are just two of the major examples of Dillingham's culture overhaul working to maximum effect.
Arroyo is seemingly always a step ahead when it comes to preparation for games and managing in-game scenarios alike.
The OC was able to adapt in virtually every situation in 2024, even calling a winning game without star RB Cam Skattebo against UCF.
Leavitt is an even more glaring example of the culture shift.
It can't be overstated how much the leadership that the 20 year old field general has provided in his 18 months in Tempe has positively impacted what Dillingham is attempting to build towards in the future.
From donating his NIL earnings from last season back into the Sun Angel Collective, to donating to the Pat Tillman foundation, to turning down offers from other major programs to continue building something truly special in Tempe - Leavitt is the type of player that any coach would covet, but he's specifically crucial in seeing Dillingham's vision through.
