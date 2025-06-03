Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Has Impressive Upside as NFL Prospect
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are set to begin their season in less than three months - and significant positive press surrounds the program that is fresh off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Much of the discourse has been centered around redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt - and rightfully so.
The Michigan State transfer has quickly become a favorite of the scouting world following a season that he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year behind a 29 touchdown showcase.
Leavitt has carried the momentum into the off-season - where he has worked with an elite quarterback training service and has been at the forefront of Sun Devil practices over the spring.
Three reasons why Leavitt projects to be a top-tier NFL prospect come the conclusion of this college football season:
Rocket Arm
While Leavitt has yet to completely master the ability to make every type of throw in the book, he is well on his way.
The gunslinger can reportedly throw the ball 50 yards while flat-footed - and that could easily be inferred by any individual that watched him last season.
Leavitt has one of the most live arms in the upcoming draft - that only raises his profile.
Out-of-Structure Ability
Leavitt is a natural-born playmaker - some of his best work was done when plays broke apart last season, including against Texas in the Peach Bowl.
The signal caller is athletic, elusive, and typically has the knack to find a potential receiver downfield.
This is one of the most vital pieces of being a pro prospect in the modern era of football, and Leavitt is once again one of the very best in that department.
Leadership
Intangible factors are just important as those measured on the field.
Leavitt's selflessness during his time with the program can't be overemphazised enough - including donating the entirety of his NIL earnings back into the general collective fund, donating $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation, and opting to remain in Tempe to finish what was started last season.
The 20 year old is impressive across the board, and the NFL should be calling come next April.
