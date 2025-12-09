Arizona State Sees Bump in Positive Perception After Dominant Win

PHOENIX -- Arizona State's men's basketball program got off to a quick start in the 2024-25 season, securing wins over Saint Mary's, New Mexico, and Grand Canyon before unraveling during their opening season of Big 12 play.

The 2025-26 rendition of Sun Devils basketball was approached with much less fanfare, although two wins over tournament-caliber SEC foes have opened eyes pertaining to the vitality of reaching the 68-team bracket in their own right.

The 86-70 win over Oklahoma has resulted in even more attention being levied on this roster - Arizona State on SI explores just a few of the positive developments below.

KENPOM: 73

Arizona State was one of the biggest day-to-day risers, but remains 12th in the Big 12, which may simply point to the ferocity of competition that exists within the league.

There are currently 25 spots that separate the Sun Devils and the eighth-ranked team in the league in Oklahoma State - there is absolutely potential for the gap to be bridged in the weeks to come.

NET: 74

The Sun Devils were ranked at exactly number 100 in the metric that is now the primary focus of the NCAA tournament selection committee when choosing the field.

They have remarkably risen 26 spots since the initial reveal last Monday - positioning themselves to be within the range of teams that are typically heavily considered, as they currently have two more resume-building opportunities in non-conference play - games against Santa Clara and UCLA should be chances to pick up a quadrant one victory.

Rothstein: 33

Jon Rothstein - one of the most acclaimed members of the college basketball media landscape - entered the season with mixed feelings surrounding the ASU program, citing a need for wing players to step up.

Now, Rothstein has Arizona State one spot ahead of typical Big 12 power Baylor in the "Rothstein 45" rankings.

Although the rankings are somewhat trivial in the scheme of the Sun Devils' tournament hopes, Rothstein and Andy Katz beginning to buy into the viability of Hurley's team is quite a significant development. It truly appears as if esteemed media are starting to believe that this team can compete in the Big 12, and to win enough games to reach the NCAA tournament once again.

