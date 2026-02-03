Updating Key Arizona State Metric Standings Heading into February

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) are entering the final nine games of their regular season following an 87-74 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats last Saturday.

Hurley's squad has seen the season slip away to an extent due to numerous factors - such as injuries - although they have continued to battle despite facing multiple roadblocks on the way.

The final nine games of the season include stretches of road games, a quartet of games against ranked opponents, and several winnable games that are on the horizon. Arizona State on SI examines where the Sun Devils stand in numerous metrics that should be seen as relevant to the Sun Devils' pursuit of an NCAA tournament bid in the weeks to come.

NCAA NET: 81

The Sun Devils are currently ranked 14th in the Big 12 according to the premier model that is utilized to select at-large NCAA tournament squads.

The lowest ranked team to ever receive an at-large bit was Rutgers in 2021-22, the team was ranked 77th.

Although Arizona State isn't far off from that spot, it is very likely that the team will need to pile up win after win to be in serious consideration moving forward.

KenPom: 77

Arizona State fares slightly better in a metric that has been respected amongst the college basketball world since 2002.

The Sun Devils currently sit at 64th in offensive rating and 126th in defensive rating at the moment. The offensive placement of 64th is roughly in the same range it has been over the last two months, while the defensive placement has improved by several spots.

The defense of the squad has been its undoing during the recent slump, as the eight-man rotation has been pushed to their limits physically in several games in the past.

NCAA Tournament: Firmly Out

As mentioned above, the Sun Devils will face an uphill climb to reach the ultimate goal of reaching the 68-team field for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The general belief is that Arizona State would need to secure at least 18 wins to garner consideration, although the NET spot will matter as well. Teams such as Texas and Oklahoma performing better in the weeks ahead would help their case, but they ultimately must secure wins in the games that are ahead of them to create any sense of possibility with a tournament bid in mind.

