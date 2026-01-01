Arizona State Sets the Foundation for 2026 Despite Sun Bowl Loss

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) were unable to secure a win in the season-closing Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon despite the best efforts of a short-handed roster.

The Sun Devils closed out year three of the Kenny Dillingham era on a two-game losing streak, but provided fans with optimism heading into the 2026 campaign - more on that below.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Offense Set Foundation for 2026

Yes, the Duke defense ranks in the bottom six of the ACC in both passing and rushing defense.

That shouldn't matter in the case of this game, especially given the context of the Sun Devils being without numerous starting players that were key to winning eight regular season games to begin with.

Marcus Arroyo's offense put together an impeccable plan of attack, with the unit scoring a season-high 39 points, gaining a season-high 619 yards, and seeing several key pieces of the 2026 team taking off in full force.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Moss managed to overcome a costly fumble, gaining a team-best 129 yards receiving, while also garnering explosive plays on multiple different occasions. Redshirt freshman RB Jason Brown Jr. let up a costly fumble as well, but indubitably flashed with 120 yards via the ground. True freshman running back Demarius "Man Man" Robinson secured a 68-yard grab that put a jolt in the ASU offense after a period of tempered performance.

Beyond the key contributors that will be around in 2026, Jeff Sims arguably put together the best performance of his career in his last game, proving that the system Arizona State has implemented is larger than any individual player within the system. The ASU offense will be just fine next season, no matter who is taking snaps.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Must Put Work in Building Defense in Portal

Yes, the Arizona State defense went into this game short-handed. Yes, cornerback was a spot that was particularly impacted.

However, there's no reason that the front seven should have gifted the Blue Devils 212 yards on the ground, and key moments of lapse in the secondary ultimately cost the team the game.

There's little doubt that coaches will need to seek out substantial reinforcements at the DL (interior/edge), as well as safety (Adrian "Boogie" Wilson returns), and most vitally, cornerback. Rodney Bimage Jr., Tony-Louis Nkuba, and Joseph Smith are all capable players at the position going into next season, but they surely need to add more depth at the very least.

