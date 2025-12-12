Arizona State Star's Career Officially Over After Unfortunate News

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than three weeks away from seeing their 2025 season come to an official close after an 8-4 regular season campaign

There has been plenty of roster turnover in the two weeks since the 23-7 loss to Arizona, including cornerback Javan Robinson being absent from practices and expected to enter the transfer portal, and wideout Jordyn Tyson is set to declare for the NFL Draft without plans of playing in the Sun Bowl.

Another development that was brought to the forefront following Thursday's practice was coach Kenny Dillingham's explanation surrounding senior edge rusher Clayton Smith's absence from practice this week.

Clayton Smith Out For Bowl Game

"Clayton's only not out here because he just had surgery," Dillingham said. "So, he's going to be back out here once he gets back."

Smith, 23, is in his third and final season with Arizona State after the first two seasons of his career were spent with the Oklahoma Sooners as a four-star recruit.

The talented defensive lineman became an instant impact player for a defense that overachieved despite posting a 3-9 record in 2023. Smith truly came on in 2024, which coincided with the entrance of defensive line coach Diron Reynolds. He paced the unit with four sacks, a forced fumble and four pass breakups en route to a Big 12 title.

Smith's ASU career ends with 73 total tackles, five pass breakups, 13 sacks and a forced fumble as one piece of an incredibly twitchy group, particularly in the 2025 season.

Now, Smith will pursue an NFL career after a productive run that resulted in the revitalization of Sun Devil football.

Arizona State's Future on Defensive Line

Arizona State is in strong hands under Reynolds' watch on the defensive line, despite the turnover. Smith, Justin Wodtly, Prince Dorbah, Elijah O'Neal, Jacob Rich Kongaika and potentially C.J. Fite will depart at the conclusion of the season, leaving several holes on the 2026 team.

There are sure to be players that will make an impact on the 2026 squad that are already in Tempe, including Albert Smith III, Zac Swanson and Ramar Williams. However, there will likely be several transfer portal additions in an attempt to fortify what has been an elite rushing defense over the last two seasons for Brian Ward's defense.

