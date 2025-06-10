ASU's Miller Bringing a Renowned Associate to Her Staff
Stephanie Norman is coming home — but sentiment isn’t the reason why.
The longtime Louisville assistant and proud Arizona State alum is returning to Tempe to join Molly Miller’s new-look staff, taking on a crucial role as Associate Head Coach and Director of Basketball Strategy.
It’s a resurgence for ASU Women’s Basketball after the Sun Devils spent three tough years in the wilderness under Natasha Adair, compiling a 29–62 record.
Clearly, change was overdue — and when Miller led Grand Canyon to a 32–3 record, Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini didn’t hesitate. He’d found the coach to lead the charge.
Not long after Molly Miller accepted the job at Arizona State, her phone buzzed with a congratulatory message. The sender? Stephanie Norman — a name Miller didn’t expect would become central to her staff just weeks later.
Norman had spent 18 seasons as Associate Head Coach at Louisville under Jeff Walz. Together, they built one of the most respected programs in women’s college basketball: four Final Fours, eight Elite Eight appearances, 12 Sweet 16s, and an average of 27 wins per season. Few assistants in the sport have a résumé that measures up.
Miller knew exactly what that kind of pedigree could mean for her alma mater. So she went all-in on the pitch — and it wasn’t easy.
“She was coasting at Louisville, and built a well-oiled machine,” Miller said. “So she told me no twice, so I guess I’m an OK recruiter. I was pretty persistent.”
This isn’t just a feel-good reunion. It’s a move designed to raise the standard in Tempe. Norman knows what it takes to build and sustain a winner — and Arizona State is betting she can do it again.
“I pulled on the heart strings a little bit,” Miller admitted. “I spoke to her about where I wanted this program to go and that I needed people like her around me to accomplish those goals. I wasn’t shy that I not only wanted her, but needed her.”
Eventually, the message landed. Norman had planned to stay at Louisville, but Walz gave her the push she needed.
"If you don’t take this, I’m going to have to fire you,” Norman recalled, "he understood the possibilities for me. That's the bond we have."
It’s not often an associate coach is this in demand — but Norman isn’t your typical assistant. For Arizona State, she brings both legacy and vision.