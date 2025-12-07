Arizona State's Bowl Destination, Opponent Unveiled

TEMPE -- The fate of the 2025 Arizona State football season has been known for over a week - at least as far as the postseason is concerned.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl or the L.A. Bowl had been assumed to be the likely landing spots ever since the team lost 23-7 to the Arizona Wildcats on November 28.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Saturday morning that the Sun Devils would be participating in the Sun Bowl on December 31- but the pandemonium that unfolded within the ACC due to the 7-5 Duke Blue Devils winning the conference held up who the opponent would be.

Now, it is known that Duke will in fact be the foe that Arizona State will face - the third different team that the Sun Devils will face-off against in El Paso since 2014.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores the team's history at the game, potential opt-outs, and more below.

Arizona State's History at Sun Bowl

This will be the eighth time that Arizona State participates in the yearly game in El Paso - the most of any other game for them. The program holds a 4-2-1 record, having tied in their first appearance in 1940.

Arizona State has gone 3-1 in the games that have been played this century - a 27-23 win over Purdue in 2004, 36-31 win over Duke in 2014, and a 20-14 win over Florida State in 2019 in what was coincidentally a game that was played just weeks after Kenny Dillingham took over as offensive coordinator for the program. They also lost to NC State by a score of 52-31 in what was the final game that Todd Graham coached in at the conclusion of the 2017 campaign.

Who Are Potential Opt-Outs in Game?

All eyes will be on what WR Jordyn Tyson decides to do. It feels unlikely that the junior will play in lieu of an NFL future come April, although nothing is official.

It will be fascinating to see what seniors such as Chamon Metayer, Keyshaun Elliott, and Justin Wodtly decide to do, as they have either declared for the draft or have accepted an invite to play in draft prep games.

Either way, this game should serve as a send-off to seniors that have contributed greatly to the program, or as a showcase for the next generation of Sun Devils - including Martell Hughes and Jaren Hamilton.

